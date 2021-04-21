Why states will now jostle for vaccines

On 20 August last year, the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration (NEGVAC) was constituted and met for the first time. It announced that all procurement will be done centrally and also issued a very clear directive to the states asking them “not to chart separate pathways to procurement". Since then, the NEGVAC has met 23 times but hasn’t ever discussed any changes to this directive on centralized procurement. However, in a meeting this week chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Centre overturned this decision and has now allowed the private sector as well as the states to buy vaccines directly.