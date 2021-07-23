1 min read.Updated: 23 Jul 2021, 06:29 PM ISTLivemint
Google boss Sundar Pichai has used a water wave emoji in his tweet, which suggested that the dinosaur will likely use a surfing board to beat obstacles and bag a high score
Sharing a photo of Google Chrome's dinosaur game, which appears when a user is disconnected from the Internet, Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Friday said that he might need to work on his "surfing skills".
The Google CEO has used a water wave emoji in his tweet, which suggested that the dinosaur will likely use a surfing board, denoted by the blue-coloured water, to beat obstacles and bag a high score.
A user doesn't have to disconnect from the internet to play the dinosaur game. Open a new tab in your Chrome browser and type "chrome://dino/" without quotation marks or just press 'Alt + Shift + D'.
This will take you to a rather basic webpage, featuring the dinosaur sprite and the text "Press Space to play".
Keep on pressing the Spacebar key to make the dinosaur jump, while holding the Down arrow key, which causes him to duck, avoiding low-flying hazards. When the player hits an obstacle, it's game over, but your browser will save your high score and you can try again by hitting the Spacebar.
