Sharing a photo of Google Chrome's dinosaur game, which appears when a user is disconnected from the Internet, Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Friday said that he might need to work on his "surfing skills".

The Google CEO has used a water wave emoji in his tweet, which suggested that the dinosaur will likely use a surfing board, denoted by the blue-coloured water, to beat obstacles and bag a high score.

In less than 24 hours, the Google boss's post has garnered over 8,100 likes and more than 400 retweets.

See the post here:

Might need to work on my surfing skills 🌊 chrome://dino/ pic.twitter.com/OqDn3RHLGg — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) July 23, 2021

The picture shows a splash of colour underneath the T-Rex, which has been added to the game as an update in view of the Tokyo Olympics.

Netizens seemed excited after seeing Pichai's tweet. One user compared his score with Pichai's. Another user said this game was his favourite when the internet connection would often snap.

How to play the dinosaur game?

A user doesn't have to disconnect from the internet to play the dinosaur game. Open a new tab in your Chrome browser and type "chrome://dino/" without quotation marks or just press 'Alt + Shift + D'.

This will take you to a rather basic webpage, featuring the dinosaur sprite and the text "Press Space to play".

Keep on pressing the Spacebar key to make the dinosaur jump, while holding the Down arrow key, which causes him to duck, avoiding low-flying hazards. When the player hits an obstacle, it's game over, but your browser will save your high score and you can try again by hitting the Spacebar.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.