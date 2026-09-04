Why Suvendu Adhikari wants 1000 more RSS schools in West Bengal – All you need to know about Vidya Bharati Mission

West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari has announced plans to establish at least 1,000 schools run by the RSS's education wing, Vidya Bharati, across the state within a year.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh or the RSS is the ideological fountainhead of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Adhikari said that these schools will be established in every district, municipality, and panchayat. Adhikari made the announcement while speaking at an event to mark the 74th anniversary of Vidya Bharati at Ramakrishna Mission Institute of Culture

Aadhikari urged the organisation to shoulder the responsibility of imparting what he termed "nationalistic learning" and invited its brass to the secretariat to meet officials and take the initiative forward

Vidya Bharati runs over 12,000 schools and 10,000 Bal Sanskar Kendras across the country. West Bengal has 313 such schools.

The schools are operated in accordance with Vidya Bharati's vision, which is to develop a national system of education that would help “build a younger generation committed to Hindutva and infused with patriotic fervour.”

What are Vidya Bharati schools? “Physically, vitally, mentally and spiritually fully developed; capable of successfully facing challenges of life; dedicated to the service of those of our brothers and sisters who dwell in villages, forests, hills and slums; and are deprived and destitute, so that they are liberated from the shackles of social evils and injustice and thus devoted, may contribute to build up a harmonious, prosperous, and culturally rich Nation,” reads the vision on its website.

View full Image View full Image The schools are operated in accordance with Vidya Bharati's vision, which is to develop a national system of education that would help “build a younger generation committed to Hindutva and infused with patriotic fervour.”

Adhikari, a former TMC leader, took oath on 9 May 2026 becoming the first BJP Chief Minister of West Bengal, after the BJP won a majority in the 2026 assembly election.

Four education departments into one Adhikari also suggested merging the state's four education departments into one, specifying that there would be no separate administration for madrassa education, as reported by The Times of India.

Also Read | Mohan Bhagwat in New York: US rights body seeks visa revocation of RSS chief

The chief minister urged Vidya Bharati to set up more schools in Murshidabad and South 24 Parganas, alleging that “more anti-national activities take place” in the districts, The Times of India reported.

Adhikari accused the previous Trinamool Congress government of “polluting” the educational institutions and urged Vidya Bharati to take the responsibility for imparting “nationalistic learning”.

"Mother was referred to as 'amma' and not 'ma'... The syllabus was created in such a way that Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar's or Swami Vivekananda's lessons remained neglected," he said.

The Bengal chief minister also said that Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s slogan of “One Nation, One Constitution, One Flag, One Leader” should be applied to the education department as well.

Mookerjee is among the ideologues of the BJP and was the founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the BJP's predecessor.

Adhikari said that the government would not allow an arrangement in which the higher education department would oversee all universities while another department would oversee Aliah University.

(With agency inpuyts)

Aliah University is managed by the state’s minority affairs department.

“I felicitated the board toppers,” The Times of India quoted the chief minister as saying. “Later, the minority affairs department sent me a separate file with the names of 27 Muslim students.”

We won't allow an arrangement where the higher education department will look after all universities, while another department will look after Aliah University.

Adhikai questioned why the department had sent the names when he had already felicitated 20 students, including Muslims, Jains and Buddhists.