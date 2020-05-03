Why tax troubles may jinx corona response

On the first of every month, the central government usually announces the latest figures for a tax number that is a barometer of the economy and the government’s own ability to finance its large spending: collections from the goods and services tax (GST). It didn’t on 1 May and chose to defer the release instead. But word was that the latest monthly GST collections—representing taxable economic activity in March—were about one-third of what the government used to collect in pre-covid months.

Beginning mid-March, businesses were pulling back as a rampaging virus cast a web of disease and fear across India. Any formal activity that required people to be in some degree of proximity started shuttering. And, on 25 March, everything ground to a halt. As a concession, the government allowed businesses a grace period to file their GST returns, which partly explains this latest decline.

Yet, not everything can be pinned on the coronavirus. There were signs of a decline even before. GST collections for economic activity in February—not a pandemic-affected month—was the lowest in five months (chart 1).

March GST collection

Looking ahead, April has been a washout, and collections are expected to be even lower than March. Indicatively, the number of e-way bills issued—which are needed to move consignments of a value above ₹50,000—has declined from about 57.2 million in February to 6.7 million in April. That’s about 10% of normal volumes.

As the country reopens in a graded manner, a return to business-as-usual is unlikely to be swift. The prognosis is grim. GST, a key revenue-generation tool, stands weakened considerably. This will have a domino effect on the states, which, on average, depend on the Centre for about half their revenues. This weakening comes at a time when governments have no choice but to undertake large spending sprees—partly to alleviate suffering, and partly to get the wheels moving again.

Even before this upheaval, the government was grappling with the GST, a system of taxation that India switched to in July 2017 after upending the old one. But much of the pain was on the taxpayers’ side, who have had to deal with more filings and cash management concerns, apart from delays in refunds. This new crisis of collections, and confidence, has opened up a new front for the government in its GST battle.

Central conundrum

This has implications on two constituencies: the Centre and the states. In Budget 2020-21, the Centre projected gross tax revenues (before a part of it is shared with states) at ₹24.2 trillion. Of this, GST collections were projected at ₹6.9 trillion, or 29%.

Most experts felt this was ambitious, as the government has been consistently missing estimates. For 2019-20, the intermediate numbers released in February show an 8% shortfall. At the state level, according to a research report by the State Bank of India, 13 of the 19 prominent states saw single-digit growth in GST collections even last year (chart 2). “For FY21, states are expecting growth of around 17%. Given the tough economic conditions, these numbers could be in single digits," added the SBI report, released when the pandemic was in its early days in India.

Growth in GST collection

A slump in GST collections will trigger a raft of problems. The Centre has committed to spending more to weather covid-19. On 26 March, it announced a relief package, whose amount it put at ₹1.7 trillion. The Centre will need to provide more in the months ahead. Although not all measures will result in a financial outgo, it is still looking at substantial expenditure it had neither planned nor budgeted for.

Even as it spends more, the Centre is staring at lower revenues. It’s not just collections from GST, a consumption tax. With economic activity hit, every tax head will take a battering (chart 3).

Covid-19 impact on tax collection

State conundrum

States are in a similar position: they have to spend more on the one hand and deal with lower revenues on the other. Part of their quandary flows through the Centre. Of every ₹100 the Centre collects as taxes, it distributes ₹42 to states based on a certain formula. If tax collections fall, the Centre will have less to share with states.

Into this mix comes GST. The GST was a Central initiative, with the thinking being that a single, uniform system of indirect tax was better than a plethora of taxes whose rates varied from state to state. In order to get states on board, the Centre assured them annual revenue growth of 14% in the first five years of GST.

With the economy resigned to low to negative growth this year, this 14% growth won’t materialize organically. Neither will it materialize inorganically, with the Centre facing a cash crunch. The Centre has a fund, termed “compensation cess", to meet these shortfalls, but it hasn’t been prompt in payouts, much to the chagrin of states.

Even so, these are all fire-fighting measures to tide over the current crisis. In the medium-to long-term, for any meaningful reversal, both the Centre and states need robust GST payments from taxpayers—businesses, traders, retailers, and professionals.

Cost of compliance

Before all conversation turned toward covid-19, these class of taxpayers were struggling to come to grips in other ways with the three-year-old GST system.

One, with GST, the base periodicity of return filings went from quarterly to monthly, and it lowered the threshold on who has to file returns. This places greater demands on cash flows of taxpayers. The GST system, like the previous system, is an invoice-based system. GST has to be paid in the period an invoice is raised, not when the payment is realized.

So, for invoices raised by it in January, a firm paying monthly GST has to pay tax by 20 February. On average, payments take 1-3 months to be realized. So, this firm will receive payments for its January invoices, on which it paid tax by February 20, between February and April. This calls for keen cashflow management. Prior to GST, the same businesses were filing returns quarterly, which gave them more room to close the payment loop.

Two, monthly returns means businesses have to file more returns. Pre-GST, a retailer was filing 5 indirect tax returns in a year. Now, under GST, any entity with an annual turnover above ₹1.5 crore has to file 25 returns in a year. There are two monthly returns, GSTR-1 (details of sales) and GSTR-3B (summary of sales, purchases, and input tax credit), and an annual return, GSTR-9 (see chart 4).

GST increased the complexity and number of filings in a year

The GST infrastructure has been struggling to handle a large number of simultaneous requests. Even without technical issues, there have been delays. As of 31 December 2019, only 65% of taxpayers who were supposed to file GSTR-1 had filed it for September 2019.

With the covid-19 limbo, these figures on delays could go up dramatically. During this lockdown, the government has relaxed payment dates. Thus, for taxpayers with an annual turnover of up to ₹5 crore, due dates for filing GSTR-3B for February, March and April have been extended to the last week of June.

Input credit issues

Taxpayers cite various reasons for delays in filing returns. Besides technical issues, there are issues related to claiming input credit. The GST collection figure released by the central government every month is about ₹1 trillion. These are gross collections, and several reconciliations take place.

One is the state portion of GST. The second is something called “input credit", where taxpayers can set off the GST paid by them against the GST that is payable by them. Take the example of a design firm that bills a client, say, ₹10 lakh. In the monthly GST cycle in which it raises this invoice, it will pay 18% GST ( ₹1.8 lakh) to the government. Say, that same month, it purchased a computer worth ₹1 lakh on which it paid GST ( ₹18,000). It can deduct that ₹18,000 GST paid from its ₹1.8 lakh payable by citing the computer vendor’s GST number and the purchase invoice number. The logic: the computer is an “input" for the service that the design firm provides and only the end product needs to be taxed.

But if the computer vendor does not pay GST on time or its return has an error, the design firm will not be able to claim this ₹18,000 credit. Experts say errors in matching invoices is responsible for stalling of filings or less amount credited in 70-80% cases. This process of matching invoice numbers is still not automated.

Exporter issues

Under GST, another issue of matching comes with goods that are exported, something that has increased the working capital need of exporters. In line with global standards, exporters are not liable to pay taxes in India as they will be charged by the importing country. In such cases, tax paid on input purchases by an exporter is to be refunded by the government when the shipment leaves India.

However, this doesn’t happen with such precision. The effort to match invoices results in delay and variance of claims. According to a Rajya Sabha question, in 2019-20, till September 1, 2019, about 585,000 applications had been filed by exporters, claiming refunds of ₹1.15 trillion. Only about 56% applications had been fully processed.

The income-tax department is also having to deal with the issue of fake invoices for claiming tax credit. For the central government, these points of friction, contention and fraud all add to its current fiscal headache: how to raise more revenues. In the short, medium and long run, GST collections need to dramatically rebound. Or India’s pandemic response will soon hit a point where the money has simply run out.

Rangoli Agrawal works with howindialives.com, which is a database and search engine for public data

