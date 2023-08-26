The Statue of Unity, dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, is a popular tourist attraction in Gujarat, India.

Indian entrepreneur Ashneer Grover, who is also an avid traveller has shared a suggestion for those planning to visit the world's tallest statue-The Statue of Unity located near Kevadia, Gujarat.

Grover posted a picture of himself in front of the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and captioned it, "At Statue of Unity. It’s magnificent both in scale and how the area has been developed around it". The author of the book Doglapan added, "Must visit - especially for every taxpayer", with a wink emoticon.

A user responded to Grover's tweet asking, "Why does 'for every tax prayer', feel the loudest from all the rest of the words".

Another user wrote, "Deep down we all know it’s sarcasm".

Another X platform's user wrote, “especially for every taxpayer...Love this line!"

"We know what you meant by the last line," a user replied to Grover's tweet.

One more user replied, "Ashneer speaks the truth and doesn't fall for any agenda calling it (Statue of Unity) a waste of money".

Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain Grover often post their holiday posts on social media platforms like Instagram, X, and others. Recently, the couple visited Budapest and Barcelona as per Madhuri's Instagram post.

About the Statue of Unity The Statue of Unity is a 182-metre (600 feet approx.) statue dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the first home minister of independent India.. The colossal monument towers over River Narmada and overlooks the vast surrounds of the river basin of the river and the sprawling Sardar Sarovar dam. It stands on the Sadhu Bet hillock, connected by a 300-metre bridge, which offers access from the mainland to the statue.