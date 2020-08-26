Why telemedicine needs an urgent fix

Bharadwaj asked him to specify which medicines were for the sore throat and to give her a prescription. Replying half an hour later, the doctor told her that a prescription couldn’t be generated over chat, and recommended that she get a ‘CBC’ (a complete blood count test). Unsatisfied, Bharadwaj consulted two other doctors on Netmeds but couldn’t finish those conversations because the telecom network didn’t hold up. In late March, Manoj K., then a senior executive at a Bengaluru-based education startup, was feeling unwell and wanted to order antibiotics. He placed an order on 1MG for antibiotics and a skin ointment. He was told that he needed a prescription, which the company’s doctors would be happy to provide. Soon, he got a call from a doctor who said he was with 1MG. The doctor, without stating his qualifications and seeking Manoj K.’s consent to consult, both of which are required by the telemedicine guidelines, asked about his symptoms,