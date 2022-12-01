Why the AIIMS cyberattack was so devastating

A ransomware is malware that encrypts data on a system, blocking users’ access to that data. Hackers ask for a ransom in order to return access to that data, which in this case is said to be ₹200 crore. According to some security professionals, a ransomware attack is likely, since other trojans wouldn’t bring things to a standstill the way it has. They pointed out that info-stealers would have tried to avoid detection and stolen data, and would be easier to remove. However, the ransomware theory has been denied by both AIIMS and the Delhi Police.