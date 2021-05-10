Why the BJP may choose to bury the controversial farm laws now

While the farmers protesting on Delhi’s outskirts earlier this year were largely from Punjab and Haryana, the issue seems to have widespread resonance. And the appeal of the farmers’ protests is not limited just to the poor. A sizeable section of the middle class is opposed to the farm laws. This class has been throwing its weight behind the BJP in recent elections, and more importantly has an outsized influence over public policies because they are able to amplify their voices through both traditional and new media channels. On many issues, their voice ends up shaping the dominant national discourse, and the farm laws could be yet another such issue.

