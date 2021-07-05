Why the IBC process is often falling short

Also, the bankruptcy resolution process cannot go un-impacted by the state of the economy. In 2020-21, the Indian economy contracted by 7.3% in real terms. Another point that has become obvious over the last few years is that the IBC process is effective only when prospective buyers see value in a company. There has been some demand for firms in the steel sector. The same cannot be said about other sectors, such as textiles and power. This explains why loans defaulted on by Bhushan Steel and Essar Steel got good recovery rates, whereas the textile company Alok Industries did not. As Viral Acharya and Raghuram Rajan note in their paper titled Indian Banks: A Time to Reform? : “Given the excess capacity in some sectors (such as power), there may be assets that have little value today but are likely to be more valuable as the economy grows (e.g., power consumption would naturally rise over time). Rather than trying to operate power plants in the face of inadequate demand or liquidate them piecemeal, a better option might be to ‘mothball’ them till demand is adequate to re-open them." They further say that private entities might find it hard to mothball assets.

