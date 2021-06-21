Why the pandemic is likely to widen India's regional faultlines

Beyond immediate relief measures, poor populous states need to create high quality jobs. But that's easier said than done. They are already saddled with high debt levels, and Finance Commission projections suggest that these levels will remain elevated in the coming years. This means they will struggle to develop the physical and social infrastructure that they need to catch up with the rest of the country. This in turn would impact the flow of private investments and regular jobs. States such as Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have been able to generate very few industrial jobs relative to the size of their working age populations so far, and this imbalance may only widen in the coming years.