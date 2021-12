There are four-five players involved in processing one card transaction today—the merchant, the payment aggregator, the issuing bank, and the card network. Currently, when a transaction happens on a merchant platform, the data is sent to the payment aggregator (PA). The PA next sends the details to either the issuing bank or the card network. Then issuing bank sends an OTP and the transaction flows back. The number on which the transaction is built is the CoF. Now, since the CoF will be replaced with a token, an end-to-end rewiring of the processing leg is required.