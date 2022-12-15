Why the US Fed will keep raising interest rates

In order to control steep inflation, the US Federal Reserve has raised the funds rate seven times this year. The last four increases before the latest increase were of 75 basis points each. The retail inflation in the US in this cycle peaked at a high 9.1% in June. It has been falling since and was at 7.1% in November. Nonetheless, the rate of inflation is still nowhere near the Federal Reserve’s target of 2%. Further, as can be seen from the chart, while the gap between the funds rate and inflation has narrowed over the past few months, it’s still quite large.