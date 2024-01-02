Why there are long queues at petrol pumps in these cities? Drivers' protest against new hit-and-run law explained
Protests against the new penal law have led to road blockades and disruptions in Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh as drivers demand the withdrawal of the provision.
The Maharashtra government's Food, Civil Supply, and Consumer Protection Department on Monday requested police to ensure a smooth and uninterrupted supply of petrol, diesel, and LPG cylinders in the market amid a stir by truckers against stringent jail and fine norms in the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.
“If the agitation is not called off, many fuel stations in Nashik district will run dry as they are not allowing dealers to fill their tankers. The gates have been closed and not a single tanker was allowed to carry fuel," Nashik District Petrol Dealers Association president Bhushan Bhosale said. Under
At least 400 people gathered on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway and staged a rasta roko for the withdrawal of the new provision in the penal law in the afternoon.
Besides Maharashtra and Himachal Pradesh, drivers also stopped working in parts of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh to demand the withdrawal of the provision in the new penal law.
Amid protests, people rushed to petrol pumps in various cities fearing the agitation would hit fuel supply. Transport Minister Rao Uday Pratap Singh has appealed to the agitating drivers to discuss the issue with the government.
"Enacting a law doesn't mean it was made to take penal action against them. They should sort out the issue through discussions. We will talk to them," he said, adding that the government will ensure smooth movement of people and vehicles on priority.
(With inputs from agencies)
