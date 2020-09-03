Why this Diwali will lack all sparkle

So, have things improved? Not if we take into account the fact that sales in July 2019 had fallen by 16.8% to 1.51 million in comparison to July 2018. Hence, domestic two-wheeler sales in July 2020 were 31.4% lower than two-years earlier. With sales being down by nearly a third than they were two years back, how can there be an economic recovery? A similar low base effect was seen in July in case of cars as well. Over and above this, what gets attributed as vehicle sales are essentially factory dispatches to dealers of various companies. Companies are currently building up inventory at the dealer levels in the hope of sales picking up in September, after the inauspicious (for shopping) period ends. Further, building up of inventory has been necessitated by the new BS VI environmental norms.