Why this village in Kerala aims to achieve 100% literacy in Hindi?4 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2022, 08:00 PM IST
- A village in Kerala is aiming to achieve 100% literacy in Hindi language by next Republic Day
Currently, the whole country is debating over the issue of language hegemony and ‘imposition of Hindi’ with some states aggressively asserting other Indian languages over Hindi. Kerala is one such state, ruled by the Communist Party of India (Marxist), which is thwarting any attempt by the Central Government to ‘impose’ the Hindi language.