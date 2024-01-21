Why this year's spectrum sale may be a tame affair
Spectrum auctions in India this year are expected to be less lucrative compared to previous years as many telecom operators already have sufficient airwaves and will focus on renewing licenses.
New Delhi: Spectrum auctions coming up this year may be a tame affair compared with the record mop-up seen two years ago, two government officials aware of the matter said, given that many telcos have already stocked up airwaves and would only seek to renew licences.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message