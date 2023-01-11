Why Tier 2, 3 cities are rising as India's most rapidly growing startup hub

Pushkar Limaye, Co-Founder and CTO of Carnot Technology funded by Mahindra& Mahindra said, "there is a lot of potential in start-ups in Tier II & Tier III cities that needs to be tapped. India is rising and a true indicator of this is entrepreneurs daring to dream big in smaller cities. Every time we visit smaller towns, rural areas, or agriculture expos, we’re struck by how much talent and innovation is out there. It was always there, now it is taking flight on the back of technology and internet penetration combined with a renewed self-confidence."