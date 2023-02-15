Why tractor sales will close the fiscal at a record high
Reduced government outlay towards MGNREGS is likely to be a net positive for the tractor market
New Delhi: Rural India is picking up tractors in record numbers and, at the same time, staying away from motorcycles, a vehicle class which is otherwise extremely popular in the rural markets. Mahindra & Mahindra, the largest tractor maker, has doubled its estimate for annual growth in tractor sales to 10% from 5% for the current financial year, projecting that the year will close at record sales of more than 925,000 tractors.
