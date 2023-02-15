New Delhi: Rural India is picking up tractors in record numbers and, at the same time, staying away from motorcycles, a vehicle class which is otherwise extremely popular in the rural markets. Mahindra & Mahindra, the largest tractor maker, has doubled its estimate for annual growth in tractor sales to 10% from 5% for the current financial year, projecting that the year will close at record sales of more than 925,000 tractors.

Four consecutive seasons of normal monsoon, improving farmers’ market prices of key crops and rising incomes from the haulage sector is leading to unprecedented demand for tractors in rural India, said Hemant Sikka, president, farm equipment sector at M&M.

“It has never happened since Independence, that we’ve had a normal monsoon for four consecutive years. India is predominantly a rainfall-fed agricultural economy. If rainfall is good, it helps in sowing, which is a functional benefit, but it also helps the sentiment—high ticket purchases are always done as a matter of sentiment. A person will buy toothpaste, soap and goods of daily usage as a matter of routine, but if they have to spend lakhs of rupees to buy an asset—they will do it only if they are feeling confident and monsoon gives them that confidence and good cash flow," Sikka said in an interview.

“Secondly, the mandi (farmers’ market) prices for all key crops are nearly 50% higher than the minimum support price (MSP) and market payment cycles are quick. Last year, the highest mandi price for wheat recorded was ₹2,400 per quintal of wheat, whereas this year, the mandi prices are already over ₹3,000 per quintal, the highest they’ve ever been," Sikka said.

“The delayed withdrawal of the monsoon is also helping rabi sowing for wheat and pulses, which is higher than the already high levels seen last year. For oilseeds, it is significantly higher—up to 7%, therefore, strong rabi sowing is giving a lot of confidence to the farmer".

Prices will stabilize from the middle of April after the rabi harvest, Sikka said.

It is the same inflation that’s also hurting two-wheeler buyers.

Commodity price or raw material price inflation, a series of regulatory and safety-feature related additions, and increased cost of mandatory third-party motor vehicle insurance have led to two-wheeler prices spiking nearly 40% in the last 3-4 years, making what’s typically a low-ticket value item, suddenly a much dearer purchase, especially in the case of entry-level motorcycles.

Two-wheeler sales are estimated at 16.5 million units this fiscal, far below their previous peak volume of 21.2 million units in FY19.

Tractor prices, too, have seen a 15-20% jump in prices during, but the income they generate for customers outweighs the additional purchasing cost.

“While there has been a cost increase in tractors because of commodity inflation in the last few years, farmers’ income with the tractor has gone up because of output prices in the mandi, as well as because of inflation in the haulage rate in the market by almost 15% to 20%, so as a result, the tractor is generating more income for the customers," Sikka said.

“From the current numbers this year, we expect a double-digit growth in tractor sales, though, when we started out the year, our guidance was more of a mid-single digit number. The government is giving thrust to the rural side, which is a pre-election year too," Bharat Madan, chief financial officer at tractor-maker Escorts, said.

Reduced government outlay on Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) will be a net positive for the tractor market.

“If the MGNREGS scheme has a low outlay, the farm labour will move to urban areas for employment. The labour shortage in the farms will lead to more mechanization, so for our industry, it’s a good sign which can lead to higher tractors and farm implements sale," Madan said.