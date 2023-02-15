Why tractor sales will close the fiscal at a record high

“It has never happened since Independence, that we’ve had a normal monsoon for four consecutive years. India is predominantly a rainfall-fed agricultural economy. If rainfall is good, it helps in sowing, which is a functional benefit, but it also helps the sentiment—high ticket purchases are always done as a matter of sentiment. A person will buy toothpaste, soap and goods of daily usage as a matter of routine, but if they have to spend lakhs of rupees to buy an asset—they will do it only if they are feeling confident and monsoon gives them that confidence and good cash flow," Sikka said in an interview.

