Why Trump finds a great 'friend' in PM Modi? US Prez tells the reason

The bonhomie between US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is no secret to the world. Trump's recent comments show that Modi and Trump were in touch with each other when tensions with China escalated along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

Friendly relationship with Modi

Prime Minister Modi is one of the few world leaders, including Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel, with whom President Trump enjoys a close friendly relationship.

Reflecting upon his love and affection for India and the good rapport with PM Modi, Trump has said that he likes Prime Minister Narendra Modi and termed him a "great gentleman".

No conversations in public domain

They talk with one another frequently, and their conversations normally do not appear in the public domain.

"I like Modi. I like your prime minister a lot. He is a great gentleman. (He is doing a) great job," Trump told PTI's Lalit K Jha while meeting White House reporters in the Oval Office.

For the second time in less than a fortnight, he confirmed of having spoken to Modi.

Neither the White House nor the Prime Minister's Office has issued readouts of the two telephonic conversations, but from Trump's public remarks, it appears that he and Modi talk to each other regularly.

Popular in India

Responding to a question, Trump acknowledged that he knew he was popular in India.

"I know (I am popular in India). They (people) like me in India. I think they like me in India certainly more than the media likes me in this country," he said.

From the very start of his presidency, Trump has gone out of his way to show his love and affection for Modi and India.

After the historic "Howdy Modi" event in Houston last September and "Namaste Trump" rally in Ahmedabad this February, Trump has not let any opportunity go without praising Modi.

"I just got back from India, right? I just beat COVID," he said.

The two leaders like each other a lot, given their frequent conversations and twitter exchanges.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via