Why Trump’s Executive Order against protection for social media firms matters

Essentially, Trump is arguing that if social media firms seek protection from the fact that they cannot control what a user posts, then they shouldn’t be intervening with those posts either. “If Twitter has a promoted post or ad, which it is being paid for, then Twitter is the publisher for that and has every right to fact-check it. But if Twitter says it can’t control what regular users post on the platform, then it has no business applying fact-checking labels on those posts either," said policy head for a social media firm.