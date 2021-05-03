Why underprivileged citizens are most likely to fall prey to police excesses

Many people feel that police personnel often discriminate on the basis of caste and religion, the survey of 15,563 respondents across 22 states showed. Just as the brunt of police atrocities are borne by racial minorities in the West, the brunt of false cases are borne by weaker castes and communities in India since they lack adequate socio-economic clout to challenge such discrimination. More than a third of respondents in the CSDS-Common Cause survey felt that Dalits were falsely implicated in petty crimes. More than a quarter felt that Adivasis are falsely implicated as Maoists, and Muslims falsely implicated as terrorists.