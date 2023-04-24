After 36 days of manhunt, Punjab Police finally succeeded in arresting radical Sikh leader Amritpal Singh on 23 April and brought to Assam's Dibrugarh Central Jail under the National Security Act (NSA). The self-styled preacher was evading Punjab Police since 18 March, when the police launched a crackdown against the leader and his followers.

The other nine of his aides Daljit Singh Kalsi, Papalpreet Singh, Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal, Varinder Singh Johal, Gurmeet Singh Bukkanwala, Harjit Singh, Bhagwant Singh, Basant Singh and Gurinderpal Singh Aujla are also been lodged at Dibrugarh jail and charged under the stringent National Security Act.

The reason for Amritpal Singh and his aides transit to Assam is still unknown, however, reports indicate that the Dibrugarh jail is well-fortified prison and was used to hold top militants during the peak of ULFA militancy in Assam, report by Hindustan Times has stated.

Dibrugarh central jail is considered the most secure prison in the state and one of the oldest prisons in northeast India. It was constructed in 1859-60 by the British on 15.54 acres of land. It is one of the oldest and well-fortified prisons, officials told PTI.

"The jail compound has been surrounded by Assam Police's elite Black Cat Commandos, CRPF and other security personnel," senior official told PTI.

Another reason for choosing Assam Jail could be the language barrier which can prevent the accused from connecting with other inmates and the jail staff, sources said told NDTV. Reports also state that Dibrugarh Jail has never had prison break incident in its nearly 170-year history.

Senior Officials told PTI that Amritpal has been kept in a special cell under tight security. "A team from Punjab Police is present in the jail along with personnel of Assam Police," he said.

Some people familiar to the matter told HT that the state government in Punjab initially thought of keeping Amritpal aides in Delhi’s Tihar jail, however, as the Delhi prison houses many Punjabi gangsters, even some separatists , the government then decided to send them to Assam.

Security in and around the jail premises has been beefed up since March 19, when four members of the 'Waris Punjab De' (WPD) were brought in the first batch.

The rise of the radical preacher with suspected pro-Khalistan sympathies and his successful evasion of arrest ever since he and a posse of arms brandishing supporters stormed a police station last month, was seen as a challenge by the country’s security apparatus, and brought back fears of the militancy which had stalked Punjab in the 1980s and early 1990s.

The preacher was taken into custody in the early hours of the morning at 6.45 am as he came out -- in traditional attire that included a sheathed sword -- of the gurdwara in Rode, Bhindranwale’s native village and also the place which he took over last year as the chief of Waris Punjab De.

Shortly after his arrest, a video surfaced online in which the extremist preacher was seen delivering a brief address, indicating that he is surrendering. “I have decided to surrender and this arrest is not an end, it is the beginning," he claimed. In the “court of the Almighty", he said he is not guilty.

Amritpal, whose British national wife Kirandeep Kaur was detained when she tried to leave India on Thursday, was arrested by the Punjab Police ina rather covert operation, reportedly supervised by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann throughout the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

In the video Amritpal Singh further states that 'he could have fled to any other country if he wanted. I had no fear of arrest earlier nor do I have it now," Amritpal Singh said. He further added that the fight, the agitation should continue despite him being arrested.

While the Punjab police and authorities have claimed that Amritpal did not surrender, was rather arrested by closing all his possible escape routes, Amritpal in the video states that he ‘chose to surrender’. The authenticity of either claim has not been proven.