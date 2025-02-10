Ed Sheeran is in India for his ongoing world tour. The British singer surprised his fans with an impromptu street performance on Church Street in Bengaluru on Sunday. However, police officials abruptly stopped his performance just moments after he began his popular song, 'Shape of You'.

The sudden halt to the live performance sparked a flurry of reactions on social media. Recently, Bengaluru Police mentioned the reason behind why Ed Sheeran's live performance on Church Street was stopped abruptly.

Why was Ed Sheeran's Church Street LIVE performance stopped? Ed Sheeran's impromptou performance on Bengaluru's Church Street was stopped because the organisers didn't have the permission for the event, according to Bengaluru Police.

Speaking on the incident, Shekar T Tekkannanavar, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for Central Bengaluru, clarified the situation.

Tekkannanavar explained, “A member among the event organisers came to meet me to seek permission for the Streetside performance at Church Street. I refused to give permission because Church Street gets very crowded. That is the reason he was asked to vacate the place.”

Church Street is a busy area in Bengaluru and is a favourite location of youngsters to hang out with friends. The area is known for its nightife and cultural events.

Ed Sheeran's LIVE performance abruptly stopped by police In a viral video of Ed Sheeran's LIVE performance on Church Street, a police official can be seen abruptly pulling the plug to stop his performance.

Ed Sheeran India tour Popular for his soundtacks like “Perfect”, “Shape of You”, etc, Ed Sheeran is currently on the India leg of his Mathematic tour. He performed in Bengaluru on Sunday. Earlier, he had performed in Hyderabad and Chennai.

His Chennai concert featured Oscar winner AR Rahman, where the two singers performed a rendition of the classic song 'Urvashi'.