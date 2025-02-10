Why was Ed Sheeran’s Church Street LIVE performance stopped? Bengaluru Police says…

Ed Sheeran's street performance in Bengaluru was halted by police due to lack of event permission. The incident triggered reactions on social media, with Deputy Commissioner Shekar T Tekkannanavar explaining the decision was based on the area’s crowding issues.

Livemint
Updated10 Feb 2025, 10:19 AM IST
Advertisement
Ed Sheeran is in India for his world tour(REUTERS)

Ed Sheeran is in India for his ongoing world tour. The British singer surprised his fans with an impromptu street performance on Church Street in Bengaluru on Sunday. However, police officials abruptly stopped his performance just moments after he began his popular song, 'Shape of You'.

The sudden halt to the live performance sparked a flurry of reactions on social media. Recently, Bengaluru Police mentioned the reason behind why Ed Sheeran's live performance on Church Street was stopped abruptly.

Also Read | VIRAL VIDEO: Ed Sheeran’s impromptu Church Street gig halted by Bengaluru Police

Why was Ed Sheeran's Church Street LIVE performance stopped?

Ed Sheeran's impromptou performance on Bengaluru's Church Street was stopped because the organisers didn't have the permission for the event, according to Bengaluru Police.

Advertisement

Speaking on the incident, Shekar T Tekkannanavar, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for Central Bengaluru, clarified the situation.

Also Read | Ed Sheeran’s BTS video from Netflix movie goes viral; netizens react

Tekkannanavar explained, “A member among the event organisers came to meet me to seek permission for the Streetside performance at Church Street. I refused to give permission because Church Street gets very crowded. That is the reason he was asked to vacate the place.”

Church Street is a busy area in Bengaluru and is a favourite location of youngsters to hang out with friends. The area is known for its nightife and cultural events.

Advertisement
Also Read | UK’s top 100 taxpayers: No.1 on the list is not Ed Sheeran or JK Rowling

Ed Sheeran's LIVE performance abruptly stopped by police

In a viral video of Ed Sheeran's LIVE performance on Church Street, a police official can be seen abruptly pulling the plug to stop his performance.

Advertisement

Ed Sheeran India tour

Popular for his soundtacks like “Perfect”, “Shape of You”, etc, Ed Sheeran is currently on the India leg of his Mathematic tour. He performed in Bengaluru on Sunday. Earlier, he had performed in Hyderabad and Chennai.

His Chennai concert featured Oscar winner AR Rahman, where the two singers performed a  rendition of the classic song 'Urvashi'.

Before the concert, Sheeran also met AR Rahman and his son AR Ameen. Rahman shared pictures of their meeting on Instagram, where Sheeran was seen taking pictures and sitting at Rahman's music console. The caption read, “Photos by Ed Sheeran.”

Advertisement
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsIndiaWhy was Ed Sheeran’s Church Street LIVE performance stopped? Bengaluru Police says…
First Published:10 Feb 2025, 10:19 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget