The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited on Tuesday removed the picture of Lord Hanuman from ‘Hindustan Lead in Fighter Trainer (HLFT)-42, which was on display at the Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru. However, senior officials clarified that it was completely ‘unintentional’.

Talking to ANI, HAL's Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) CB Ananthakrishnan said, "It was with not with any intention that it was put and it is not with any intention that it has been removed it is to see that the programme runs through successfully....This was unintentional."

The image with a slogan "The storm is coming" could be seen on the first day of Asia's largest air show, which took off on Monday, on the vertical fin of the HLFT-42 at a static display.

Regarding the same, another HAL official told news agency PTI that the slogan was derived from India's first Indigenous aircraft HF-24 Marut (meaning wind), adding that there was nothing specific to derive from the image of Lord Hanuman.

Aero India 2023, the 14th edition of Asia's largest air show, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Air Force Station in Yelahanka, Bengaluru. The event showcases the latest and groundbreaking technologies in the defense sector, including air defense systems, unmanned aerial systems, guided munitions, electronic warfare systems, and more.

"The ongoing airshow has been the biggest event at the international level due to its size, exhibition, and working style. Through this, India has displayed its strength in the defence sector. During the Covid pandemic, when the airshow in Paris did not hold, it was held on a grand scale in Bengaluru. This time, the area and the number of exhibitors are more," he said.

Some of the ground-breaking technologies include Air Defence Systems, Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS), Aerial and Ground Precise Guided Munitions, Electronic Warfare (EW) systems, Land and Naval solutions, Avionic Systems, Air and Missile Defence Systems, and more are being featured in the show.

