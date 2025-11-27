Why was Palash Muchhal hospitalised? Doctor reveals stress-related episode as cheating claims swirl

New details related to composer Palash Muchhal and cricketer Smriti Mandhana's wedding controversy revealed that Palash was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai a day before their wedding due to exhaustion and stress-related distress.

According to a Mid-Day report, the music composer was rushed to the hospital after experiencing "severe chest pain and breathlessness".

Doctors treating Muchhal at SRV Hospital in Goregaon West told Mid-Day that his condition was linked to stress rather than any major cardiac emergency.

"Muchhal’s condition appears to be linked to stress-related distress rather than a serious cardiac event," Dr Dipendra Tripathi, one of the doctors treating Muchhal, was quoted as saying.

'Doctors conducted key cardiac tests' Upon being admitted to SRV Hospital, Palash reported severe chest pain, uneasiness, and difficulty breathing. Following this, doctors conducted key cardiac tests, including an ECG and a 2D echocardiography.

"While certain levels were found to be slightly elevated, there was no indication of a major cardiac or medical emergency," the doctor was quoted as saying.

"As a basic line of treatment in such cases, oxygen therapy was started immediately. Following initial stabilisation, Palash was shifted to a general room and kept under close observation,” added the doctor.

Based on the clinical findings and his response to treatment, doctors suspect that the episode was largely due to stress-related distress, compounded by anxiety surrounding the situation.

Muchhal was later advised to complete rest for three weeks, as Dr Dipendra Tripathi said there was “no indication of a major emergency.”

'Muchhal is now stable' As per the report, Muchhal was first admitted to a hospital in Sangli, where he was given first-aid treatment based on the complaints he reported at the time.

However, as his symptoms persisted, he was shifted late Monday night to SRV Hospital, a facility familiar to his family for the last 10 to 15 years.

Hospital authorities confirmed on Wednesday that Muchhal is now stable and doing well.

Although he was scheduled to be discharged from the hospital on Wednesday, doctors advised him to complete rest for a minimum of three weeks to ensure full recovery and to avoid any recurrence of symptoms.

The update came a day after it was revealed that Smriti’s father, Shrinivas Mandhana, was discharged from the Sarvhit Hospital on November 25.

Smriti Mandhana, Palash's wedding controversy On the day of the wedding, Smriti Mandhana’s father, Shrinivas Mandhana, suddenly fell ill and was rushed to the Sarvhit Hospital and Medical Research Centre in Sangli after experiencing heart attack–like symptoms. Palash and Smriti were supposed to tie the knot on November 23.

Palash was also admitted to a hospital in Sangli a day later. Palash’s mother told Hindustan Times that Palash is very close to Smriti’s father and when he fell ill, Palash decided they should not go ahead with the wedding rituals until he gets better.

Smriti has deleted all wedding-related posts from her Instagram, sparking rumours among social media users. Smriti and Palash began dating in 2019, keeping their relationship largely private until July 2024, when they went public by sharing an anniversary photo celebrating five years together.

‘Cheating rumours’ As Palash and Smriti's wedding got cancelled last minute, online rumours claimed that Palash Muchhal cheated on Smriti Mandhana even though nothing has been confirmed by either of them.

Screenshots shared on Reddit and Instagram allegedly showed him flirting with a woman named Mary D’Costa.

He allegedly invited her for a swim, a spa outing and an early morning walk on Versova beach. The chats also mention him allegedly saying that his long-distance relationship ‘s*cks’ and that they meet only once in three to five months.

We asked ChatGPT to verify the authenticity of the viral chat screenshots, which claim that Palash Muchhal allegedly cheated on Smriti Mandhana. It apparently involves a woman named Mary D’Costa.

The artificial intelligence (AI) agreed to analyse it “purely from a technical and behavioural point of view”. “This is not a verdict since neither Smriti Mandhana nor Palaash Muchhal has confirmed anything,” it said.