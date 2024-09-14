Why was Sandip Ghosh, RG Kar ex-principal, arrested by CBI for second time

Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a second case connected to rape-murder of Kolkata doctor, on Saturday.

The arrest of Ghosh, in another case, who is already in CBI custody in connection with the financial irregularities at the medical establishment, comes amid ongoing protests by doctors over the brutal rape and murder of 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar doctor.

The CBI arrested Ghosh and a cop Abhijit Mondal, the SHO of Tala Police Station, who initially investigated the case, for alleged delay in the registration of the FIR and ‘destruction of evidence’ in the RG Kar rape probe.

Ghosh came under the scanner after the rape and murder of a doctor at the hospital on August 9, which sparked nationwide outrage demanding justice. At the time of the incident, Ghosh was the principal of RG Kar.

Ghosh has been sent to judicial custody till September 23 by the Kolkata court in connection with CBI case related to financial irregularities

Sandip Ghosh has also been booked by the ED in an alleged financial irregularities linked money laundering case after taking cognisance of a CBI FIR.

— Before the CBI took over the probe, there was SIT probe, as well as Kolkata Police's primary investigation.

— On August 24, following the orders of the Calcutta High Court, an official FIR was registered by the CBI against Ghosh in the alleged corruption case.

— The Indian Medical Association (IMA) of Kolkata also suspended the membership of former Sandip Ghosh amid a CBI probe into the corruption case.

— On August 26, the CBI concluded a second round of polygraph tests on Ghosh as part of their investigation.

— The Anti-Corruption Branch of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Sandip Ghosh on September 2.

— The Supreme Court also refused to entertain Sandip Ghosh's plea against the Calcutta High Court decision ordering a CBI probe into the graft case.