Why was Santy Sharma's YouTube channel permanently deleted? Ratlam rapper blames CJP remarks controversy

Rapper Santy Sharma said his YouTube channel has been permanently deleted, marking a sudden end to his digital space where he had built a strong and loyal fanbase.

Expressing disappointment, Sharma said that the channel was more than just a platform — “it held over a decade of his music, effort, and personal memories”.

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The Ratlam rapper also claimed that YouTube has informed him the account will not be reinstated.

No official statement According to the Economic Times (ET) report, YouTube has not publicly clarified the reason behind the removal of Santy Sharma's account.

This has sparked a widespread debate on social media, with fans questioning how these digital platforms handle creators, also bringing up Sharma's controversial opinions.

Santy Sharma's FULL statement “For an artist, their work is their soul

My YouTube channel wasn't just a platform—it was 11 years of dreams, struggles, memories, and countless hours of hard work.

YouTube has confirmed that my channel has been permanently deleted and cannot be recovered.

After my statement regarding the CJP, I received a wave of hate messages, and I believe my channel has become a victim of that politics.

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They may have taken away my channel, but they cannot take away my voice, my passion, or my determination to create again.

Thank you to everyone who continues to stand by me.”

Santy Sharma's IG story

Santy Sharma's CJP remark controversy Santy Sharma claimed that the YouTube crackdown may be tied to the backlash over his recent comments about the viral party Cockroach Janata Party (CJP).

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A video of his remarks began circulating widely on social media platforms and drew significant attention and reactions. In the viral video, the rapper had described the CJP as “just internet drama” while sharing his views on political issues.

“No political party is perfect, including the BJP, and criticism is part of democracy. But creating unnecessary instability, outrage culture, and online propaganda is not the solution for India’s growth,” he said on Instagram.

His post quickly went viral on social media, sparking mixed reactions online. However, it remains unavailable on his account.

Who is Santy Sharma? Santy Sharma, whose real name is Ganesh Sharma, is a rapper, singer and lyricist from Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh. Said to be one of the early hip-hop artists from the region, Sharma is quite popular on social media for his music.

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Recently, Santy Sharma made his Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5.

Sharma entered the music scene in 2016 with Suni Suni Sadko on his YouTube channel, Santy Sharma Official. Later, he unveiled his motivational rap track Udaan, which brought him recognition on the platform. As a solo artist, his releases are Koshish Meri and The Valentine Song. In 2019, Sharma marked his debut in commercial music with Peeta Daaru. His latest work is Black Heart, and his first solo album, Reborn.