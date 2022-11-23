How does the new draft data protection bill affect you?

The Bill governs “digital personal data"– which means information that can identify a person and is either collected online or is digitized. Non-personal data and non-digital data are excluded. The Bill removes the categorization of sensitive and critical personal data. Provisions on algorithmic account-ability, data portability and hardware/software certification have been dropped. There are no data localization requirements, while limits on cross-border data transfers have been proposed. It introduces the concept of ‘deemed consent’, which includes a list of situations where consent may be assumed and need not be explicit.