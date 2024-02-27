Why women, once despised, are now respected in Krishnagiri

Krishnagiri/Chennai: Twenty-one-year-old R. Deepa had a traumatic childhood. Her parents separated when she was young and her father remarried. Unable to bear the torture meted out by their stepmother, Deepa and her elder sister filed a police complaint. Thereafter, the Tamil Nadu government took over their upbringing, as their biological mother, who worked as a cook in Chennai for a paltry salary of ₹5,000, could not take care of them. They were accommodated in a state-run hostel for girls and educated free of cost. Away from societal pressures, Deepa, who was keen to escape poverty, avoided early marriage—the girls in her village typically get married at 14 to 16 years of age. Instead, she completed a diploma in electrical and electronic engineering and scripted her own path.