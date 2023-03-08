Why women should reconsider their choice of physical gold as investment asset?

Indian women have always been known for purchasing gold jewellery, it is even viewed as an investment by many. The practice of investing in gold is even correct as the yellow metal always emerges as the saviour for investors amid market volatility. However, there are ample of reasons for women to reconsider their stance on investing in physical gold. Investment in physical gold comes with challenges like storage cost issues, impurities, etc.

