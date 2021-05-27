The only way to fight this novel coronavirus is to get the jab. Scientists, doctors and even politicians have time and again reiterated the importance of taking the Covid-19 vaccine dose. The country opened vaccine jabs for all above 18 years of age starting May 1.

Once you receive the first dose of shot, the government issues a vaccination certificate which carries all the basic details- like name, age, gender, and also all the details of vaccination -vaccine name, date of receiving the first dose. Covid-19 vaccination certificate can be downloaded both from CoWIN portal as well as from the Aarogya Setu app.

However, one should not post the vaccination certificate on social media. The government has issued an advisory against posting vaccination certificates online as they carry crucial data. The ministry of home affairs (MHA) has posted the warning on its cyber-safety and cybersecurity awareness Twitter handle Cyber Dost.

"Beware of sharing #vaccination certificate on social media," the government said.

— Cyber Dost (@Cyberdost) May 25, 2021

"Covid-19 vaccination certificate contains your name and other personal details. Avoid sharing your vaccination certificate on social media platforms as it may be misused cyber fraudsters to defraud you," the post read.

Meanwhile, the Aarogya Setu app will be used to quickly access a person's vaccination status. A blue tick will appear against the names of people once they take one dose of the vaccine. After both doses, two blue ticks will be displayed. "Now your Vaccination Status can be updated on Aarogya Setu. Get yourself vaccinated - Get the Double Blue Ticks and Get the Blue Shield," Aarogya Setu had earlier tweeted.

At present, there are three vaccines - Covishield, developed by the Serum Institute of India (SII), Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and Russia's Sputnik V - used for inoculating people in India.

The vaccination certificate will gain even more importance in the future as several countries are working on systems that will allow travellers to use them to prove they've been vaccinated. India currently has no such policy in either domestic or international travel but public health experts believe vaccination certificates can still boost tourism not only in India but across the world.

