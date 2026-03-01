Widespread protests erupt across Kashmir over Khamenei’s killing – ‘must be allowed to grieve peacefully,’ says CM Omar

Widespread protests broke out in several parts of Kashmir on Sunday against the killing of Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a US-Israel strike, news agency PTI reported, quoting officials.

Hundreds of protestors took to the streets at various places in areas with a large Shia population, the officials said. They said the protestors marched through the streets peacefully and were shouting anti-US and anti-Israel slogans.

Videos shared by news agencies and Press TV showed people protesting in Srinagar's old city, including Nowhatta and Saida Kadal. Lalchowk, the Srinagar city centre, also witnessed protests against the killing.

Elsewhere, protests were reported in Budgam in Central Kashmir, and in Anantnag and Kulgam in South Kashmir where men, women and children, mostly fasting in Ramadan, were seen mourning Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's killing by the US and Israel.

Khamenei, 86, was killed in an attack by Israel and the United States, Iranian state media confirmed early Sunday.

Omar appeals for peace Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday appealed for calm amid widespread protests.

Omar Abdullah said his government is in close coordination with the Union Ministry of External Affairs to ensure the safety and well-being of J-K residents, including students, currently in Iran.

"Chief Minister has expressed deep concern over the unfolding developments in Iran, including reports of the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. He has appealed to all communities to remain calm, uphold peace, and avoid any actions that could lead to tension or unrest," the Office of Chief Minister said in a post on X.

Profound anguish over the ‘assassination’: NC “We must also ensure that those who are mourning in Jammu and Kashmir are allowed to grieve peacefully. The police and administration should exercise utmost restraint and refrain from using force or restrictive measures,” Omar said in a post on X.

Omar’s father and National Conference Party President Dr Farooq Abdullah, along with Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq and Senior Leader Agha Syed Mehmood Al-Moosavi, also expressed profound anguish over the ‘assassination’ of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Iran.

“Farooq Abdullah has strongly denounced the act, describing it as a tragic and destabilising development with serious implications for peace and stability in the region,” the party said in a post on X.

The former chief minister said that such incidents deepen uncertainty and grief, and underscored the urgent need for wisdom, restraint, and adherence to principles of justice and international law.

“Farooq Abdullah has appealed for calm and urged the administration to handle the situation with sensitivity and discretion, ensuring that those who wish to mourn can do so respectfully, without fear or undue restrictions, while maintaining public order,” the party said.

Kashmir, though a Sunni-majority region, has a considerable Shia population, mostly in the central districts of Srinagar and Badgam.

Former chief minister and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti called Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death a deeply tragic and shameful point in history with Israel and the USA.

“What’s more disgraceful and shocking is the explicit and implicit support given by Muslim countries who chose convenience and expedience over conscience. History will bear testimony to who fought for justice and who helped the oppressors. Prayers with the people of Iran. May Allah grant them strength and victory over the forces of tyranny and injustice,” Mufti said in a post on X.

‘Inhuman, barbaric and cowardly act’ The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee postponed all political activities scheduled for Sunday to ‘honour’ the Khamenei, who was killed in a joint air strike by the US and Israel.

A spokesman of the party said the party strongly condemned the brutal air strikes on the Iranian Supreme Leader, terming it an inhuman, barbaric and cowardly act on the part of the US and Israel.

Party's state president Tariq Hameed Karra led the rank and file of the party to express "profound grief and sorrow over this great loss".

(With agency inputs)