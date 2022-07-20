Most states in north India will receive fairly widespread to widespread rainfall this week, as per forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Met department has said that the monsoon trough at mean sea level is near its normal position and is likely to stay there for the next two to three days. Also, a western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over north Pakistan and its neighbourhood.

It is also being observed that a cyclonic circulation lies over Jharkhand and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal.

A north-south trough runs from South Interior Karnataka to the Comorin area, and an east-west shear zone runs across north Peninsular India. An off-shore trough is seen from the Konkan coast to the north Kerala coast.

Under the influence of the above systems, fairly widespread to widespread light or moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms or lightning is very likely in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and east Rajasthan from 20 to 24 July; over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh from 20 to 22 July and over west Rajasthan from 21 to 24 July.

Further, isolated very heavy rainfall is expected in east Uttar Pradesh on 20 July; Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, west Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh on 20 and 21 July; Uttarakhand from 21 to 23 July.

Fairly widespread to widespread light or moderate rainfall and thunderstorms or lightning is very likely over Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha and Madhya Pradesh during the next five days.

Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Chhattisgarh from 21 to 23 July; Vidarbha on 22 and 23 July; west Madhya Pradesh on 21 and 22 July and over East Madhya Pradesh from 20 to 24 July.

In addition to this, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is expected in Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Sikkim during the next five days.

Odisha, Bihar and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim will receive isolated heavy rainfall on 20 and 21 July, and similar conditions will prevail in Jharkhand on 23 July. Odisha will also see very heavy rainfall from 22 to 24 July.

The IMD has further predicted fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall with heavy falls very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during the next five days.

Arunachal Pradesh will also see isolated very heavy falls on 20 and 21 July.

In southern India, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe will see fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning from 20 to 22 July.

Gujarat, Konkan, Goa and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra will have similar weather conditions on 23 and 24 July.

Isolated very heavy to extremely heavy falls is very likely over Gujarat on 23 and 24 July.