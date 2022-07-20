Widespread rainfall expected in several states this week. Check IMD forecast2 min read . Updated: 20 Jul 2022, 07:55 PM IST
Rain lashed Delhi on Wednesday, inundating low-lying areas and affecting traffic movement in parts of the city
Most states in north India will receive fairly widespread to widespread rainfall this week, as per forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).