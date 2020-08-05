The Ministry of Earth Science has released a statement claiming that widespread rainfall with isolated/ scattered heavy to very heavy falls will most likely continue over Gujarat state, Konkan & Goa (including Mumbai) and Madhya Maharashtra (ghat areas) till 6th August and reduce thereafter.

The statement also claimed that there will be widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls most likely over Odisha, Chhattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh, Gangetic west Bengal, Jharkhand on 5th August 2020.

There will be widespread rainfall (except Tamil Nadu where isolated to scattered rainfall is likely) with isolated heavy to very heavy falls also likely over Tamil Nadu, Kerala and South Interior & Coastal Karnataka during next 4-5 days.

Isolated extremely heavy falls likely over Coastal Karnataka on August 05th, 08th, 09th, over South interior Karnataka on 05th August; over Tamil Nadu on August 05th, 06th, 08th & 09th; over Kerala & Mahe during August 05-09th.

The statement claims that it is very likely that the well-marked low-pressure area over north Odisha and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal will move west-northwest and weaken gradually during the next two days. However, a cyclonic circulation lies over south Gujarat &neighbourhood at lower tropospheric levels.

The statement by the ministry claims that moderate to severe thunderstorm with lightning very likely will occur at isolated places over south Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Gujarat state, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Gangetic West Bengal.

