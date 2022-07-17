Widespread rains likely in these states for next 5 days. Full IMD updates here

This comes as a depression was formed 100 km west off the Porbandar coast on Saturday morning, which will likely weaken and move westwards towards the Oman coast in the next 48 hours. Further, a low-pressure area also lies over north Odisha and the neighbourhood
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Widespread to fairly widespread, light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms or lightning is expected in Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Konkan, Goa, Kerala, Mahe, Karnataka and Lakshadweep during the next five days, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Widespread to fairly widespread, light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms or lightning is expected in Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Konkan, Goa, Kerala, Mahe, Karnataka and Lakshadweep during the next five days, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday.
This comes as a depression was formed 100 km west off the Porbandar coast on Saturday morning, which will likely weaken and move westwards towards the Oman coast in the next 48 hours. Further, a low-pressure area also lies over north Odisha and the neighbourhood.
This comes as a depression was formed 100 km west off the Porbandar coast on Saturday morning, which will likely weaken and move westwards towards the Oman coast in the next 48 hours. Further, a low-pressure area also lies over north Odisha and the neighbourhood.
Under its influence, isolated heavy rainfall will likely be seen in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh from 17 to 21 July; Vidarbha on 19 July; coastal Karnataka on 18 and 19 July; south interior Karnataka on 18 July; north interior Karnataka on 17 July; Konkan and Goa on 17 and 18 July; Kerala and Mahe from 17 to 20 July.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Under its influence, isolated heavy rainfall will likely be seen in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh from 17 to 21 July; Vidarbha on 19 July; coastal Karnataka on 18 and 19 July; south interior Karnataka on 18 July; north interior Karnataka on 17 July; Konkan and Goa on 17 and 18 July; Kerala and Mahe from 17 to 20 July.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In addition, isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over west Madhya Pradesh on 19 July; coastal and south interior Karnataka and Chhattisgarh on 17 July and Vidarbha on 17 and 18 July.
In addition, isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over west Madhya Pradesh on 19 July; coastal and south interior Karnataka and Chhattisgarh on 17 July and Vidarbha on 17 and 18 July.
Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Telangana are expected to experience scattered to fairly widespread rainfall during the next five days. Similar conditions are also likely to prevail in Gujarat for three days.
Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Telangana are expected to experience scattered to fairly widespread rainfall during the next five days. Similar conditions are also likely to prevail in Gujarat for three days.
Isolated rainfall is likely in Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during the next five days. Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam will also see isolated falls on 17 July; Gujarat, Marathawada and Telangana on 18 July; Tamil Nadu from 17 to 19 July; Madhya Maharashtra on 17 and 18 July.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Isolated rainfall is likely in Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during the next five days. Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam will also see isolated falls on 17 July; Gujarat, Marathawada and Telangana on 18 July; Tamil Nadu from 17 to 19 July; Madhya Maharashtra on 17 and 18 July.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorms or lightning may occur in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during the next three days. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls over the region will be seen from 18 to 21 July.
Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorms or lightning may occur in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during the next three days. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls over the region will be seen from 18 to 21 July.
Himachal Pradesh will see isolated very heavy rainfall on 20 July and Uttarakhand from 19 to 21 July.
The regions of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh will experience isolated rainfall activity with thunderstorms and lightning for the next three days and fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls, thunderstorms and lightning from 19 to 21 July.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The regions of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh will experience isolated rainfall activity with thunderstorms and lightning for the next three days and fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls, thunderstorms and lightning from 19 to 21 July.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls is very likely over west Rajasthan on 17 July and east Rajasthan from 17 to 20 July.
Fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls is very likely over west Rajasthan on 17 July and east Rajasthan from 17 to 20 July.
Widespread light or moderate rainfall with heavy falls is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during the next five days. Isolated very heavy falls are also likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya from 18 to 21 July.
Widespread light or moderate rainfall with heavy falls is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during the next five days. Isolated very heavy falls are also likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya from 18 to 21 July.