Widespread rains likely in these states for next 5 days. Full IMD updates here

Rain lashed parts of a national capital on Sunday. Further, a storm is brewing in the Arabian Sea, 70 km off the Gujarat coast in Okha

2 min read . 04:16 PM IST

This comes as a depression was formed 100 km west off the Porbandar coast on Saturday morning, which will likely weaken and move westwards towards the Oman coast in the next 48 hours. Further, a low-pressure area also lies over north Odisha and the neighbourhood