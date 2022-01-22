This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Several parts of Delhi recorded light rain in the early hours of Saturday and the minimum temperature settled at 11.5 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average
Widespread light to moderate rainfall or snowfall with isolated thunderstorms and lightning is expected in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Saturday and Sunday, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest forecast.
Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over Punjab, Haryana and northwest Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.
“A western disturbance (WD) lies as a cyclonic circulation over north Pakistan and neighbourhood with a trough aloft roughly along Long. 65°E to the north of Lat. 28°N in mid and upper tropospheric levels. It is very likely to persist over the same region during next 24 hours and move eastwards thereafter," said the IMD.
“An induced low-pressure area lies over central parts of West Rajasthan and neighbourhood with associated cyclonic circulation extending up to lower tropospheric levels," it added.
Under its influence, isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall is very likely over Jammu- Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand for the next two days, according to the weather department.
Further, fairly widespread to moderate rainfall accompanied with isolated thunderstorm/lightning/hailstorm is expected in Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday and Sunday.
The rainfall will reduce thereafter to isolated showers.
Also, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning will occur over Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Sikkim during the next two days with maximum activity on Sunday.
Isolated thunderstorm with lightning and hail is very likely to occur in Bihar and sub-Himalayan West Bengal on Saturday and Sunday, and over Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Gangetic West Bengal on Sunday.
Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are expected to receive isolated/scattered light rainfall for the next two days, and Madhya Pradesh will see isolated thunderstorms with lightning and hail on Sunday.
Occasional strong surface winds (15-20 kmph) will be seen in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh-Delhi and Uttar Pradesh on Saturday and Sunday.
Fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall will occur over Northeast India from 23 to 25 January. Isolated thunderstorm with lightning is expected over the region during the next three days and isolated hailstorm on Sunday.
Strong wind (speed 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) is very likely in North and adjoining Westcentral Arabian Sea along ad off Gujarat coast during next 24 hours.
The IMD has advised fishermen to not venture into these areas.
