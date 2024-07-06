Widow of soldier who died in Siachen fire shares heart breaking story | Watch

On July 19, a fire broke out in the Indian Army ammunition dump, located in a fibreglass hut, at 3 am in the Siachen Glacier area. Anshuman Singh ran to rescue people from the hut. He saved four to five people before getting trapped in the hut.

Wife Smriti recalled how Anshuman Singh told her, 'I would die with the brass on my chest. I would not die an ordinary death.'
Wife Smriti recalled how Anshuman Singh told her, 'I would die with the brass on my chest. I would not die an ordinary death.'

On Friday, President Droupadi Murmu conferred Kirti Chakra upon Captain Anshuman Singh, who died in Siachen in July last year. The award was received by Singh's mother Manju Singh and wife Smriti.

The announcement was later made by the President on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

"President Droupadi Murmu conferred Kirti Chakra upon Captain Anshuman Singh, The Army Medical Corps, 26th Battalion The Punjab Regiment, posthumously. Disregarding his own safety, he exhibited exceptional bravery and resolve to rescue many people in a major fire incident," the post read.

After the second-highest gallantry award was given, a video went viral on social media where an emotional Captain Singh's wife was seen talking about how she met him and their relationship.

She recalled how Singh told her, "I would die with the brass on my chest. I would not die an ordinary death."

In the viral video, shared by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Defence, Smriti also said that the two had met on the first day of their college.

"I don't want to be dramatic, but it was love at first sight," she said.

"After a month, he got selected into the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC). We met at an engineering college but then he got selected in a medical college. Super intelligent guy. From then on, after just one month of meeting, it was a long-distance relationship for eight long years."

Smriti also said that Singh got posted in Siachen just two months after their marriage.

She also recalled the last day the couple talks, saying that they had a long conversation about their future life on July 18. Singh passed away on July 19.

"But it's okay, he's a hero. We can manage a little of our lives. He has given all his life to save other families, his army family," she said.

How did Captain Anshuman Singh get martyred?

On July 19, a fire broke out in the Indian Army ammunition dump, located in a fibreglass hut, at 3 am in the Siachen Glacier area.

Singh ran to rescue people from the hut. He saved four to five people before getting trapped in the hut.

He succumbed to the injuries and was laid to rest in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria with full state honours on July 22.

