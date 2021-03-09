OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Widows of Vrindavan vaccinated against COVID-19 on Women's Day

Two dozen widows at Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district got vaccinated against COVID-19 on International Women's Day on Monday, according to a non-government organisation (NGO).

The widows, most of them aged over 80 years, participated in the vaccination drive at a state-run public health facility in the temple town, NGO Sulabh Hope Foundation said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Opposition leaders stage a protest over rise in fuel prices in Rajya Sabha on Monday.pti

Rajya Sabha washout over uproar on rising fuel prices

2 min read . 12:39 AM IST
The Centre may amend IBC either in monsoon or in winter session of Parliament.

Farm shadow over bankruptcy  reform

2 min read . 12:00 AM IST
(FILES) In this file photo taken on June 19, 2020 An American Airlines Boeing 777 sits on the tarmac at Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa, Oklahoma on June 20, 2020. - Boeing had been working to strengthen engine covers on the 777 for about two years before last weekend's scare on a United Airlines flight, according to a report February 25, 2021. (Photo by Gianrigo MARLETTA / AFP)

American Airlines unveils $7.5 billion debt sale to repay government loans

1 min read . 08 Mar 2021
Photo: Mint

Does trade deficit signal trouble for India’s economy?

2 min read . 08 Mar 2021

"We have followed all restrictions and remained inside our ashram for the last one year and now we are feeling happy after taking the vaccine along with two dozen other sisters," said 86-year-old Kamla Adhikari, according to a statement.

The foundation's vice president Veenita Verma expressed gratitude to the government authorities for their support.

The NGO, which supports hundreds of widows living in ashrams here since 2012, said many other widows would be inoculated in the coming days.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout