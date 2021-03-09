Subscribe
Widows of Vrindavan vaccinated against COVID-19 on Women's Day

Widows of Vrindavan vaccinated against COVID-19 on Women's Day

12:54 AM IST PTI

Two dozen widows at Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district got vaccinated against COVID-19 on International Women's Day on Monday, according to a non-government organisation (NGO).

The widows, most of them aged over 80 years, participated in the vaccination drive at a state-run public health facility in the temple town, NGO Sulabh Hope Foundation said.

"We have followed all restrictions and remained inside our ashram for the last one year and now we are feeling happy after taking the vaccine along with two dozen other sisters," said 86-year-old Kamla Adhikari, according to a statement.

The foundation's vice president Veenita Verma expressed gratitude to the government authorities for their support.

The NGO, which supports hundreds of widows living in ashrams here since 2012, said many other widows would be inoculated in the coming days.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

