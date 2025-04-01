Wife hacks Nagpur man’s WhatsApp, gets him arrested for sexually abusing and blackmailing many women

A 33-year-old man was arrested in Maharashtra's Nagpur on charges of sexually abusing many women after his wife hacked his WhatsApp account. The wife found a large cache of chats, photos, and videos of women in compromising positions with him on his mobile phone, reported the Times of India.

The accused, identified as Abdul Sharique Quereshi, is now under police custody.

Quereshi used to lure women into physical relationships on the false promise of marriage and secretly take photos or videos of them in compromising positions for blackmailing them later, the ToI report said.

Initially, Quereshi’s wife had gone to the Pachpaoli police station in Nagpur to file a complaint of harassment against him due to his relentless demands for sexual activities.

They both got married in 2021 and have a three-year-old daughter.

The police registered a case of cruelty against him, but he could not be arrested due to Supreme Court guidelines.

Quereshi runs a paan kiosk at Teka Naka in the district.

WhatsApp account hacked Adamant to get her husband to face the law, she decided to hack his WhatsApp accounts to collect evidence against Quereshi.

Through his WhatsApp account, she came to know about his multiple affairs with women of different ages. She accessed his chats, videos and images, and also found that he was blackmailing several women.

One of his victims is a 19-year-old woman whom Quereshi befriended, claiming to be ‘Sahil Sharma'. He met her at a social event last year.

Also Read | Punjab: Pastor Bajinder Singh sentenced to life imprisonment in 2018 rape case

“Claiming to be a bachelor, Quereshi lured her into different hotels at Pachpaoli and Kamptee, where he repeatedly exploited her with a false promise of marriage. He also made her sell a gold ring, gifted by her mother, for ₹30,000 and took the amount, threatening to circulate her nude photos on social media,” the report said.

Quereshi's wife contacted all the victims, but the 19-year-old woman was the only one ready to visit the police station with her and lodge a complaint.