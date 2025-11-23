Wife of Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde's PA dies by suicide; family alleges harassment

The wife of Maharashtra Minister Pankaja Munde's personal assistant allegedly committed suicide at her residence in central Mumbai due to a domestic dispute, police said on Sunday.

Advertisement

Gauri Palve, wife of Anant Garje, a personal assistant to the state Animal Husbandry and Environment Minister Munde, was found hanging at her house in the Worli area on Saturday evening, an official said.

The couple had tied the knot in February this year, and Palve was a doctor at the dental department at the civic-run KEM Hospital, he said.

According to the police, Palve's family has alleged that she was tortured and harassed by her husband, and this led her to take the extreme step. They have demanded a thorough investigation into the death.

As per preliminary information, the suicide is suspected to be a result of domestic disputes, the official said, adding that an accidental death report has been registered and a probe is underway.

Advertisement

In another incident, a 13-year-old schoolgirl died by suicide by reportedly jumping from the roof of her school building in Maharashtra's Jalna district on the morning of November 21.

According to Sadar Police Inspector Sandeep Bharti, the police received information at around 8 AM about a girl who had allegedly jumped from the top floor of the school.

A police team immediately rushed to the scene and began preliminary inquiries. The girl, a student of Class 7, was found in a critical condition and was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Inspector Bharti stated that a preliminary investigation is underway and several angles are being examined. The Sadar Police Station has also registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR), and further investigation is ongoing.

Advertisement

Also Read | Kolkata Metro Blue Line services disrupted after suicide attempt at MG Road

3 family members found hanging at residence in Hyderabad

In other news, three family members were found hanging in their residence in Hyderabad on Saturday night.

According to the police, the deceased included a man, his wife, and his daughter. The police have registered a case. The bodies have been transferred to the post-mortem examination.

Also Read | ‘Bullied’: CBSE flags major failures in Jaipur schoolgirl suicide case

Disclaimer Helplines:

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 9999666555 Or help@vandrevalafoundation.com

TISS iCall: 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)