A Bihar man's attempt at bigamy recently took a chaotic turn as his current wife showed up for the ceremony. The incident took place in Bhagalpur with the two women clashing dramatically ahead of the nuptials on December 10. The wedding was ultimately cancelled after the family of the bride-to-be came to know about his actual relationship status.
According to reports, Manoj Pandit and Sekha Devi had had a love marriage some time earlier.
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.