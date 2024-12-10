Wife shows up for Bihar man's second wedding — Here's what happened next

A man's attempt at bigamy in Bihar ended in chaos when his current wife arrived at the Bhagalpur ceremony. The wedding was canceled after the bride's family found out about his marital status.
A Bihar man's attempt at bigamy recently took a chaotic turn as his current wife showed up for the ceremony. The incident took place in Bhagalpur with the two women clashing dramatically ahead of the nuptials on December 10. The wedding was ultimately cancelled after the family of the bride-to-be came to know about his actual relationship status.
According to reports, Manoj Pandit and Sekha Devi had had a love marriage some time earlier.