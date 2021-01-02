WiFi facility introduced in AC tram coaches of Kolkata to attract youth

KOLKATA : Traversing a long way since 1873, from horse-drawn carriages to the modern-day air-conditioned coaches, tram cars of Kolkata will now have WiFi facility to make them attractive for the youth, an official of West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) said here.

The free WiFi service was introduced only in air- conditioned coaches on Friday, and it will be extended to all tram cars within a month, depending on demand, he said.

"The idea of WiFi in trams is to make it attractive for the youth and the tech-savvy," WBTC Managing Director Rajanvir Singh Kapur said.

Noticing that the ridership of young people has been decreasing in tram cars, the WBTC decided to introduce free internet service to keep up with the present times and provide the best amenities to its commuters, the official said. The Young Readers' Tramcar and the Tram Library, which have been operationalised by WBTC in the city, would also have this facility, he said.

Children get books to read for free during a ride in the Young Readers' Tramcar, while the Tram Library has books and magazines for all passengers.

"The WBTC has been taking all plausible steps to make trams a choice mode," its chairman Rachpal Singh said.

