Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >WiFi facility introduced in AC tram coaches of Kolkata to attract youth
Noticing that the ridership of young people has been decreasing in tram cars, the WBTC decided to introduce free internet service to keep up with the present times and provide the best amenities to its commuter.

WiFi facility introduced in AC tram coaches of Kolkata to attract youth

1 min read . 06:45 AM IST PTI

Noticing that the ridership of young people has been decreasing in tram cars, the WBTC decided to introduce free internet service to keep up with the present times and provide the best amenities to its commuter

KOLKATA : Traversing a long way since 1873, from horse-drawn carriages to the modern-day air-conditioned coaches, tram cars of Kolkata will now have WiFi facility to make them attractive for the youth, an official of West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) said here.

Traversing a long way since 1873, from horse-drawn carriages to the modern-day air-conditioned coaches, tram cars of Kolkata will now have WiFi facility to make them attractive for the youth, an official of West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) said here.

The free WiFi service was introduced only in air- conditioned coaches on Friday, and it will be extended to all tram cars within a month, depending on demand, he said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

CBI disposes of 800 cases in 2020 amidst Covid-19 pandemic

1 min read . 08:35 AM IST

Harsh Vardhan says nationwide dry run of Covid vaccination will be successful

2 min read . 08:29 AM IST

Covid vaccination: Three sites selected for dry run in Delhi

1 min read . 08:15 AM IST

New Year arrives with US hitting 20 million Covid cases

4 min read . 07:59 AM IST

The free WiFi service was introduced only in air- conditioned coaches on Friday, and it will be extended to all tram cars within a month, depending on demand, he said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

CBI disposes of 800 cases in 2020 amidst Covid-19 pandemic

1 min read . 08:35 AM IST

Harsh Vardhan says nationwide dry run of Covid vaccination will be successful

2 min read . 08:29 AM IST

Covid vaccination: Three sites selected for dry run in Delhi

1 min read . 08:15 AM IST

New Year arrives with US hitting 20 million Covid cases

4 min read . 07:59 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"The idea of WiFi in trams is to make it attractive for the youth and the tech-savvy," WBTC Managing Director Rajanvir Singh Kapur said.

Noticing that the ridership of young people has been decreasing in tram cars, the WBTC decided to introduce free internet service to keep up with the present times and provide the best amenities to its commuters, the official said. The Young Readers' Tramcar and the Tram Library, which have been operationalised by WBTC in the city, would also have this facility, he said.

Children get books to read for free during a ride in the Young Readers' Tramcar, while the Tram Library has books and magazines for all passengers.

"The WBTC has been taking all plausible steps to make trams a choice mode," its chairman Rachpal Singh said.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.