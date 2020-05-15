Hyderabad: Coronavirus (covid-19) cases in Telangana continued it upward trend as 47 more people tested positive for the novel in the state on Thursday, with the covid-19 tally standing at 1414. Hyderabad continued to be a major red zone as most of the cases from Telangana are being reported from the state capital. Of the latest 47 cases, 40 were from the capital city itself.

According to a bulletin from the state government, 13 more covid-19 patients were also discharged from hospitals after they recovered from the virus. With that, the total number of patients who have recovered till date are 952, which is about 67% of the total 1414 cases. So far, 34 people have also succumbed to covid-19 in the state. No new deaths were reported on Thursday.

The state’s covid-19 numbers have been rising steadily over the past week or so. A day earlier, 41 new cases were reported. Earlier this week on 11 May, the state reported its largest ever spike in numbers, when 79 new people tested positive for the virus in Hyderabad and its surrounding areas.

Apart from that, out of the state’s total 33 districts, 26 haven’t reported any fresh cases over the last 14 days, while the districts of Warangal (urban), Yadadri and Wanaparthy haven’t reported any covid-19 cases till date, added the bulletin. Hyderabad still continues to remain a major red zone, as it is the most affected district in the state.

Prior to that, chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao had also asked prime minister Narendra Modi in a video conference to not run passenger train services. He told Modi that not only will it be impossible to conduct tests on everyone, but that placing everyone who travels by train in quarantine will also be difficult.

KCR, in a statement earlier this week, also said that “we have to live with corona" as well. The lockdown has been extended in Hyderabad till 29 May, while rural areas and other municipalities have seen some relaxations in Telangana. Aside from that, under the Centre’s ‘Vande Bharat Mission’, two more evacuation flights from Manila and the US landed at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (ARGIA) on Thursday.

