Business News/ News / India/  Wild elephant calf rescued by Forest officials in Anamalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu

Wild elephant calf rescued by Forest officials in Anamalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu

ANI

  • The elephant calf, aged 4 to 5 months, was safely reunited with the herd, who was found roaming on a private estate.

Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) saved a wild elephant calf | Representative image

Forest officials in the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) saved a wild elephant calf who was found separated from the herd and was roaming on a private estate.

As per an ATR official, immediately after receiving the information regarding the elephant calf, field teams from the Valparai and Manambolly areas, reached the spot and rescued the elephant calf.

The age of the elephant calf was about 4 to 5 months.

A search party was sent to trace the herd from which the calf had separated and the herd was identified around 3 km away with the help of drones, the official said.

The calf was safely taken to the spot, after which he was washed and mud was applied to him to remove any human imprint, he said.

The cub was subsequently released close to the herd, after which he reunited with the herd and was found roaming with the herd members.

The ATR official said that four teams have been formed to monitor the calf and the herd. (ANI)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

