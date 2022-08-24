Wild elephants create ruckus in Kerala's rubber plantation farm

A herd of wild elephants stay put in rubber plantation in Kerala from quite a long time. Forest officials are constantly trying to send the herd back into the wild
A herd of wild elephants, that have been camping in a rubber plantation near Palappilly forest range in Kerala, is creating massive chaos for the daily workers and plantation farm owners.
Forest officials pointed out that 24 elephants have identified it to be their resting spot and they keep coming back even after they have been sent out of the spot several times. "We are monitoring the situation. We don't want to disturb them as it may create trouble," a senior forest official told PTI.
Noting that such events are frequent in the area, the official informed, many times, multiple herds of elephants enter the big estates which were once part of the forests. This is dangerous for humans as well as the elephants.
Earlier in March, another herd of 40 elephants camped in the rubber estate for a long time, the forest department reported adding at that time, they entered the area in search of water.
Under such circumstances, forest officials advise the local people and rubber tapers to avoid coming to the estate early in the morning. Moreover, they should come in a group to avoid any risk from elephants.
It is worth noting, that it is not the elephants that are entering into human settlements or estates, but they are entering into the area that was once a part of their home. This is the main reason behind the frequent stays of elephants in the rubber plantation area.
